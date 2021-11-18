Birthday Club
Frigid Friday, clouds and showers return for the weekend.

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds backed around to the northwest on Thursday. Colder air will drive temperatures down into the middle 20s on Friday morning. Partly sunny on Friday afternoon with a high of 47. Clouds return for Saturday as highs climb into the middle 50s, aided by southerly winds. Some scattered showers possible late Saturday through Sunday. Highs on Sunday will level out in the middle 50s. A sunny, cold and dry start to the Thanksgiving week. Monday will likely be the coldest day of the season so far, with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be slightly milder with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds and scattered showers return on Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day.

