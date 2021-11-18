Evansville Water and Sewer Utility holding first used cooking oil drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say they are hosting the first annual Holiday Used Cooking Oil Drive on Saturday, November 27, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the parking lot behind the Civic Center next to C.K. Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut Street.

They say EWSU is partnering with American Grease and Septic to offer a place for Evansville residents to properly dispose of used cooking oil form this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

The event is free.

The cooking oil drive is for residential grease only, such as frying oil, meat drippings, canola oil, corn oil, lard, olive oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, and vegetable oil.

No petroleum oil waste will be accepted.

Residents should enter the parking lot from behind the Newsome center on Elsas Ave.

Representatives from American Grease and Septic will set up barrels for residents to dispose of used cooking oil, and a dumpster will be available to discard empty containers.

Residents will exit the parking lot onto Walnut Street.

“It’s important for residents to dispose of fats, oils and grease properly and not pour it down the drain and into the city’s sewer system,” said EWSU Regulatory Compliance Coordinator Matt McBride. “This type of material, called FOG, can solidify and clog sewer pipes resulting in sewer backups and costly repairs for homeowners and the Utility.”

Map for used holiday cooking oil drive (Evansville Water Sewer Utility)

