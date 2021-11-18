Birthday Club
Evansville man facing child molestation charge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a child molestation charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, a juvenile told authorities in a Holly’s House interview that 39-year-old James Fairchild had sexually abused the victim.

The juvenile told officials about two separate incidents involving Fairchild.

Officials say the victim was able to give very detailed descriptions of the incidents.

Fairchild is being held on no bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

