Evansville leaders set to participate in homelessness experience project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 12 Evansville leaders will give up their regular routine and learn what it means to be homeless for the next two days.

Aurora’s Homeless Experience Project kicks off at noon Thursday.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Police Assistant Chief Phil Smith and City Councilman Zac Heronemus are just a few of those who will live on the streets and in shelters for 48 hours.

Heronemus is also the executive director of Aurora. He’ll join us later this morning to talk about the fundraiser.

