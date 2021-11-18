Camera catches man trying to break into Ft. Branch home

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Gibson County are reminding people to keep their doors locked after an attempted break in at a Fort Branch home.

Haubstadt Police shared security video of a man opening the screen door. The homeowner says the door was deadbolted, so the man didn’t make it inside.

Police say you should always lock all doors, cars, and garages and don’t leave anything of value inside vehicles.

They say they are working to find the suspect.

Police ask you to call 911 immediately if you see someone or think something is suspicious.

Just a few weeks go, police say someone in Hirsch Woods reported someone had broken into their home and taken several items. No one was hurt.

