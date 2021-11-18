Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Breezy, Sharply Colder

11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front swept out the mild weather along with a good rinsing of showers that will ending early. Clouds until mid-morning then skies becoming mostly sunny with northwest winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will nose-dive into the upper 40s. Tonight, clear, and colder as lows cascade into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk behind northwest winds. High temps will sink into the mid-40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temps settle in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vann Park Apartments
Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville
John Davis
Convicted child molester arrested again in Santa Claus, Ind.
Community mourns Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Community mourns after Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism

Latest News

11/17 14 First Alert 4pm
11/17 14 First Alert 4pm
11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Showers Wednesday night, frigid finish to the week
11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast