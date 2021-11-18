Breezy, Sharply Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front swept out the mild weather along with a good rinsing of showers that will ending early. Clouds until mid-morning then skies becoming mostly sunny with northwest winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will nose-dive into the upper 40s. Tonight, clear, and colder as lows cascade into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk behind northwest winds. High temps will sink into the mid-40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temps settle in the mid-50s.

