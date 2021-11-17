Windy & Warm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One more mild day before temperatures crash behind a cold front. Partly sunny early and becoming windy as high temps stretch to 70-degrees. This afternoon, clouds increasing with scattered showers as winds gust 20 to 30 miles an hour. Tonight, breezy with steady rain. Projected rainfall near 1/2-inch.

Thursday, cloudy with showers ending before the morning commute. Becoming sunny and blustery as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night, clear and colder as lows cascade into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk behind northwest winds. High temps will remain in the mid-40s.

