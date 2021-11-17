Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It’s more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across the U.S. for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health officials hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Chase suspects believed to part of organized ATM theft ring
Sheriff: Chase suspects believed to part of organized ATM theft ring
Community mourns Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Community mourns after Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Crash at Highway 41 and Morgan
Crews called to multi-car crash in Evansville
1 man shot, another hurt in Owensboro
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism

Latest News

The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by...
Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
EPA, lawmakers inch toward limit on toxic chemical leaching into drinking water
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery