Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nationwide search continues for a Beaver Dam man, Jacob Clare, and the two kids believed to be with him.

An amber alert was issued Tuesday for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Authorities now say they found the vehicle the three were traveling in, all the way in California. the court reconvened yesterday for the 18 jury members to be randomly reduced to 12.

Plus, all adults may soon become eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. The FDA could authorize Pfizer’s booster shot sometime this week.

