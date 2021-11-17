Warrick Co. Election Board announces early voting locations and election day centers

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Election Board announced early voting locations and early election day center locations Wednesday.

[Previous Story: Final public hearing set for Warrick Co. vote center plan]

Officials say the locations will be used beginning of May 2022.

These locations will be open to all voters regardless of where the voter lives in Warrick County. This means voters can now choose whichever location is convenient for them.

Officials say a full copy of the complete Vote Center Plan will be uploaded to the Warrick County Voter Registration webpage in coming days.

View the full Voting Center Map here.

View the full Early Voting and Election Day Center Locations here.

