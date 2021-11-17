Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Chase suspects believed to part of organized ATM theft ring
Sheriff: Chase suspects believed to part of organized ATM theft ring
Community mourns Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Community mourns after Brescia University baseball player dies in car crash
Crash at Highway 41 and Morgan
Crews called to multi-car crash in Evansville
1 man shot, another hurt in Owensboro
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism
Toy store picking up the pieces after vandalism

Latest News

Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
Indiana COVID-19
Most area counties back in orange on Ind. COVID metric map