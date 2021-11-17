Birthday Club
Showers Wednesday night, frigid finish to the week

11/17 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers will move across the Tri-State Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, temperatures will plunge into the middle 20s by Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach 50. Friday will be sunny and cold with a high of 48. Slightly milder air will be pushed into the region over the weekend. Southerly winds will nudge temps to near 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front will bring rain back into the region later Sunday into Monday. Cold and dry heading into the Thanksgiving holiday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

