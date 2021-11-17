Birthday Club
Police: Van used in ATM theft stolen from apartment complex

Regions Bank on Eagle Crest Blvd.
Regions Bank on Eagle Crest Blvd.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police reports show the van used in an ATM theft Tuesday morning was stolen from Normandy Apartments.

The report shows the van was unlocked when it was taken by the suspects.

It shows security footage was reviewed to see if it captured the theft.

The van was later found at Ashley Point Apartments.

Police reports show $10,000 in damage from the ATM theft at Regions Bank on Eagle Crest Boulevard.

Authorities say the suspects were spotted in a different vehicle, then led police on a chase that ended in a crash in Mt. Vernon.

They say three suspect ran from the crash scene and still haven’t been found.

Police are working with the FBI and believe the suspects are part of an organized ring that are hitting ATMs throughout the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

