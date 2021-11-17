Pandemic claims Owensboro taproom

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A small business in Owensboro says they aren’t able to recover from the financial hardships of the pandemic.

Mile Wide Beer Co. says they are closing their East 2nd Street taproom on November 28.

They announced plans for the Owensboro location in February 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic began.

The business has been opened for a year, but had a COVID induced shutdown just 10 days after their grand opening.

They say the struggles of their first few months are just too much to recover from.

Mile Wide Beer Co. has another location in Louisville.

