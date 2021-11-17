Birthday Club
Name released of woman stabbed to death in Evansville

Vann Park Apartments
Vann Park Apartments(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed on Vann Park Blvd.

They say she’s 23-year-old Kayla Marie Warner.

Officials say her autopsy confirms she died as a result of the stabbing, which has been ruled a homicide.

Police say she was found Monday morning in her apartment. They say a child was found sleeping and unharmed.

A Silver Alert was briefly issued for another child, but he was found safe.

Travis Rodgers, the father of the child the Silver Alert was issued for, was taken in for questioning and later released.

