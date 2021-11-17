Most area counties back in orange on Ind. COVID metric map

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,061,791 cases and 16,618 deaths.

The map shows 59 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 12 new cases in Perry County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey and Pike Counties, five new cases in Gibson County, and four new cases in Spencer County.

It shows Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Perry, Posey, and Gibson Counties are all back in the orange on the metrics map. Only Spencer and Pike Counties are in yellow.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 33,348 cases, 493 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,549 cases, 135 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,675 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,738 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,911 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,829 cases, 116 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,486 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,361 cases, 44 deaths

