Mater Dei holds signing day for five student-athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Mater Dei student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent, to continue playing the sport they love at the next level.

Two wrestlers from last seasons state championship team signed to play at the next level Tuesday afternoon. Brody Baumann, who claimed the 160-pound state title, will wrestle at Purdue.

Gabe Sollars, who also won an individual title, will continue the rivalry as he will wrestle at IU. Also going to IU, is softball commit Sophie Kleiman who helped her team clinch the sectional championship last season.

Plus, Austin Frey will head to Kentucky Wesleyan to join the baseball team and Madeline Rentchler will continue her soccer career at Taylor University.

14 Sports spoke with two student-athletes who reflected on their journey to get to this day.

“I’ve learned a lot about hard work here and I’ve put in a lot of time and that came all around last year when we won the sectional championship,” Kleiman said. “I’ve always been a Hoosier. It’s always good to stay home, but when I stepped on campus it felt like it was the right place for me.”

”I’ve been a Purdue fan for most of my life, so throughout the process it was kind of just wondering what school’s going to beat Purdue and obviously, none of them ended up beating Purdue, so it feels good to have a decision,” Baumann said.

