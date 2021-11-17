Families of missing 3-year-old respond to Amber Alert

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Noah is believed to be traveling with his father, Jacob Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare.

Jacob is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Tennessee. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky for kidnapping and custodial interference charges.

An endangered child alert had previously been issued for Noah.

Amber Clare was last seen at home on November 5.

Her family has said that they believe she ran away with her uncle Jacob.

When the Amber Alert for Noah was issued, Amber’s other uncle on her mom’s side, James Hock, breathed a sigh of relief.

“When the Amber alert went out for Noah, I mean everybody, both families probably broke down and cried,” Hock said. Myself included.”

He said the alert helps by ensuring anyone with a phone knows that Jacob and the kids need to be found.

Michigan State Police said Monday that Noah and Jacob Clare may be on the way or already in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs, WILX reported.

While they’re still missing, police revealed Tuesday that the car they’re believed to have been traveling in was spotted in Arizona and then found in San Clemente, California.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Hock said he feels those are all good signs.

“You’ve got your ups and you’ve got your downs,” he said. “Today is a big up. Tomorrow we could wake up and we could be down. I’d imagine it’s going to be up and down until we find Amber Noah and Jake.”

The alert comes along with an added charge of aggravated kidnapping against Jacob, which is linked with Noah’s disappearance.

Noah’s mother Amanda Ennis said what she cares about is seeing that her son is safe.

“I just pray that he keeps Noah safe until he is back home with me,” she said. “More than anything I pray that he’s okay.”

Ennis said the father is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements. She said she dropped her son off with Jacob Clare on Nov. 5 in Gallatin, WBKO reported.

Still she said despite the progress in the investigation, they’re still stuck waiting.

“It’s kind of been a bunch of dead end leads all week since they’ve found the car really,” she said.

Hock said he wants to urge Amber to let someone know where she is, and that she can help see everyone home safely.

“We’re going to find you and folks are looking for you,” he said. “So just come home and you’re the key. We love you.”

He explained that she is key to making sure she and Noah can be with people who love them.

“Mommy loves you so much baby,” Ennis said addressing Noah. “I cannot wait to hold you in my arms again. I can’t wait.”

Anyone who has seen any of those involved or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

People can also call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

