Boys and Girls Club in Henderson preps to move into new building

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club in Henderson plans to move from its current location at Community Baptist to the Old National Guard Armory.

The renovations to the armory will begin in March of next year, and they hope to be finished by the beginning of 2023.

Tuesday night, the club asked for financial support in order to serve a longer portion of children and teens in the Henderson County community.

“And moving from Community Baptist, who has been a wonderful supporter of the Boys and Girls Club, to the armory will enable us to double the number of children we service at the Boys and Girls Club,” says Boys and Girls Club advisory board chairman, Bill Fidler. “So we are looking for financial support to meet our campaign goal and we are looking for advocacy for the programs that we are providing to the children of the club.”

Fidler says that the cost of the renovation will be $1.8 million and that this move will be transformational for Henderson Kentucky.

