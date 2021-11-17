$50K Powerball ticket sold in Evansville
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Circle S. on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, you should check your numbers.
Lottery officials say a ticket matched four-out-of-five numbers Monday night, making it worth $50,000.
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 15 are: 5-31-34-51-53 with the Powerball of 23.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, November 17 is $190 million.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.