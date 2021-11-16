Warrick Co. begins ‘CodeRED’ notification system

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new alert system is in place in Warrick County..

Sheriff Mike Wilder says it’s called CodeRED.

It aims keep everyone safe by sending out timely emergency information.

Officials say it’s free. You can click here to apply.

It’s a web-based system that will send out phone message and emails..

The information could range from dangerous weather, boil water advisories, evacuation notices, and other situations.

Sheriff Wilder says it allows officials to get residents the instructions and information they need in an emergency..

