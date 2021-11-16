Warm and windy Wednesday, then rain and a cooldown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Changes are on the way! Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, but it will be followed by rain and a 20° temperature drop.

Most of us topped out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, but a couple locations in western Kentucky even broke into the low 70s!

Tonight will be breezy and mild with winds from the south at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph. Our temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. That is about 20° above average for our overnight lows this time of year!

Wednesday will be windy and even warmer with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph helping to push our temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s! However, we will see increasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

That cold front will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday night. Showers are likely, mainly after 4 PM Wednesday, and will continue into early Thursday, but most of us will be dry by about 9 AM Thursday, then our skies will turn mostly sunny.

We are not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather from this system, just breezy showers. Most of us will probably pick up around 0.75″ of rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, but some totals as low as 0.25″ or as high as 1.25″ cannot be ruled out.

Although our skies will clear Thursday, the cooler air on the backside of that cold front will take over. Thursday will still be a bit breezy with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph, but now that wind will be pushing cooler air in from the west-northwest. As a result, our temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s to around 50° Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy but warmer with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday as another cold front moves through our region. Mostly sunny skies return for the start of next week, but our high temperatures will drop into the low 40s!

