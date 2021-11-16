Vanderburgh Co. sees 38 new COVID cases Tuesday
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,830 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths.
The pandemic total in the state is now 1,058,379 cases and 16,577 deaths.
The map shows 38 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 29 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, and three new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties.
Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 33,348 cases, 493 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 8,549 cases, 135 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 11,675 cases, 189 deaths
- Perry Co. - 2,738 cases, 52 deaths
- Posey Co. - 3,911 cases, 44 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 6,829 cases, 116 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 3,486 cases, 46 deaths
- Pike Co. - 2,361 cases, 44 deaths
