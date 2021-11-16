Birthday Club
UE awards high school student with full-tuition scholarship after receiving Covid vaccination

University of Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the latin-x student who won a full-tuition scholarship to the University of Evansville.

The full-tuition scholarship was part of an incentive to any high school student in the latin-x community who became fully vaccinated or who brought a friend or family member to become fully vaccinated.

[Previous Story: UE offering full-tuition scholarship to encourage vaccination in Latino community]

The recipient of that scholarship was Tiffany Sanchez.

The University of Evansville students had been working to raise Covid-19 vaccine awareness in the Latin-x community.

They helped by translating vaccine brochures and partnering with Ascension St. Vincent and Holy Rosary Catholic Church to host vaccine clinics.

