UE awards high school student with full-tuition scholarship after receiving Covid vaccination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the latin-x student who won a full-tuition scholarship to the University of Evansville.

The full-tuition scholarship was part of an incentive to any high school student in the latin-x community who became fully vaccinated or who brought a friend or family member to become fully vaccinated.

The recipient of that scholarship was Tiffany Sanchez.

The University of Evansville students had been working to raise Covid-19 vaccine awareness in the Latin-x community.

They helped by translating vaccine brochures and partnering with Ascension St. Vincent and Holy Rosary Catholic Church to host vaccine clinics.

