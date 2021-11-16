Birthday Club
Police: Woman left with critical injuries after stabbing in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police were called to the Days Inn on New Harford Road just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found a woman will several stab wounds and other injuries consistent with an assault.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270687-8484.

