Police: Drunk driver hits several mailboxes, leaves scene

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say several mailboxes in the area of Arlington Court were destroyed late Monday night.

They say 35-year-old Kristy Martindale ran over them with her car.

Officers say she tested nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

She’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, OWI, and OWI endangerment.

Martindale was taken to the Dubois County Jail. Her mugshot was not available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.