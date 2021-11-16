OPS, OCS holding pediatric COVID vaccine clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools are organizing a clinic this Saturday, November 20 for children aged 5-11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say they are teaming up with Ethos Labs, their Test-to-Stay provider.

This is a drive-thru clinic that will take place in the parking lot of the Owensboro Innovation Campus (2631 South Griffith Ave.). You are asked to enter the lot from the Scherm Rd. side of the building.

Families will need to register online prior to arriving. You’ll also need to register for the second dose at the same time. That date will be December 11.

Families will need to bring their insurance card if they have one, and parents need to bring a form of identification.

If you have proof of age for your child, you can bring that as well, but it is not required.

Click here for a flyer about the event.

