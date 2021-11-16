Memorial football looks ahead following thrilling regional championship win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers football program continues on their road to state after winning a thrilling battle.

John Hurley’s squad came out from behind in the second half to clinch the regional crown against East Central.

With Will Rogers’ one handed interception and Nico Brogham’s perfect field goal, with seconds remaining, the Tigers secured their 11th regional title in program history.

Luckily for the Tigers, their semi-state game will be on their home turf against 12-1 Mount Vernon Fortville. The Marauders are led by Coach Vince Lidy, son of Castle’s legendary John Lidy.

”They play fast and furious, I mean they get after it,” Memorial head coach John Hurley said. “There are some similarities between that and East Central to some extent, but we’re just going to have to make sure we’re assignment oriented. Again, it’s going to be important to stop the run and eliminate big plays, and for us we’ve got to be able to run the football and make big plays on our end. They play big boy football and we’re going to have to be ready to go.”

The last time the two programs met was in 2019, and Memorial won 28-3 to propel themselves to a state title.

While both teams have a different look this time around, the Tigers are going in with a winning mentality.

”Our moral and chemistry is really high at the moment,” Memorial senior kicker Nico Brogham said. “We just keep rolling with that, we keep pushing each other every day at practice.”

“A lot of us want to get to Lucas Oil, but we got to just take it day by day and prepare for the team this week,” Memorial senior running back Ray Brodie said.

Memorial will host Mount Vernon Fortville, on Friday at 6 p.m..

