Mater Dei football team prepares to hit the road again for Class 2A Semi-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The road to state continues for Mater Dei after a solid 35-7 victory over Triton Central in the IHSAA Class 2A regional championship.

In the first quarter alone, the Wildcats went up on the Tigers by 21 points. The play of the game was in the second quarter. With a 28-0 lead, Joey Pierre ran for a 55-yard touchdown.

While Triton Central went into the matchup averaging 45 points a game in their three postseason wins, Mater Dei’s defense never let up as they only allowed one touchdown.

Moving on to the Wildcats semi-state opponent in Indianapolis Scecina, the last time the teams met was in the 1994 semi-state game. This was the first time Mater Dei has ever made it to state.

“They’re 10-3, but their three losses came early in the year,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel said. “They posted four shutouts in this late run, and they defeated two undefeated teams in the sectional and regional to get here. So, they’re playing at their very best. We’ll take the three-and-a-half hour trip if that’s what it takes to be able to play in the semi-state. I think the players are going to be ready to go.”

The Wildcats are preparing like they have all season -- as a unit.

”We’re going to have a good week of practice ahead of us,” Pierre said. “We’re going to get focused, watch film, see what they do, and try to do everything that we can to stop that. We’re just going to work hard.”

Mater Dei will aim for their first semi-state title since 2014 on the road at Beech Grove high school at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

