Man accused of killing Mt. Vernon couple makes first court appearance

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing a Mt. Vernon couple in their home was in court Tuesday afternoon.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin is now being held without bond in the deaths of John and Elizabeth Hall. His bond was initially set at $1,000,000.

Kusturin is accused of breaking into the Hall’s home, robbing and killing them.

[Related Story: Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple]

Funeral services for the Hall’s will be held Saturday, November 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Conference Center. The memorial service starts at 3 p.m.

The couple was married for 51 years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.