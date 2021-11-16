Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man accused of killing Mt. Vernon couple makes first court appearance

Austin Kusturin.
Austin Kusturin.(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing a Mt. Vernon couple in their home was in court Tuesday afternoon.

28-year-old Austin Kusturin is now being held without bond in the deaths of John and Elizabeth Hall. His bond was initially set at $1,000,000.

Kusturin is accused of breaking into the Hall’s home, robbing and killing them.

[Related Story: Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple]

Funeral services for the Hall’s will be held Saturday, November 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Harmony Inn Conference Center. The memorial service starts at 3 p.m.

The couple was married for 51 years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Person of interest in custody following Vann Park Boulevard murder investigation
EPD: Person questioned and released in Vann Park Blvd. murder investigation
Car chase ends in crash
Sheriff: Chase suspects believed to part of organized ATM theft ring
Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple
Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
Crash at Highway 41 and Morgan
Crews called to multi-car crash in Evansville

Latest News

Police: Driver leaves scene after rollover crash
Police: Driver leaves scene after rollover crash
Indiana COVID-19
Vanderburgh Co. sees 38 new COVID cases Tuesday
Green River District reports 238 new COVID-19 cases
OPS, OCS holding pediatric COVID vaccine clinic