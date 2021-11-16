Green River District reports 238 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 238 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since last Friday. They also report three new deaths.

Of the new cases, they say 149 were in Daviess County, 12 in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, 13 in McLean County, 16 in Ohio County, seven in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were two residents of Henderson County and one resident of Union County.

The current seven day average for new cases in the seven county district is now 50.7 new cases a day.

“We are continuing to see high incidence rates of COVID-19″ said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. Wearing a mask when in public or around people you don’t live with is an effective way to reduce spread. If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today. If you have to be in indoor public spaces, wear a mask.”

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 17,347 cases, 272 deaths, 54.13% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,659 cases, 91 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,462 cases, 205 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,581 cases, 83 deaths, 40.76% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,959 cases, 111 deaths, 51.28% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,501 cases, 38 deaths, 47.33% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,506 cases, 42 deaths, 49.91% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,478 cases, 36 deaths, 41.88% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,384 cases, 19 deaths, 59.97% vaccinated

