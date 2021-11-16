Fundraiser set for Deputy Hicks Tuesday night

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The McDonald’s in Mount Vernon, Indiana, will host a fundraiser for Deputy Bryan Hicks on Tuesday, November 16 from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from sales during those hours will be donated

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was hurt in the line of duty in September.

He’s now recovering in a rehab facility.

“We’re honored to join the outpouring of support for Deputy Hicks,” said Mt. Vernon McDonald’s Owner, Larry Lovelace. “We hope to help him and his family during this trying time.”

You can support Deputy Bryan Hicks and his family by stopping by McDonalds today. Please see details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sUqqS59Su2 — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) November 16, 2021

