EVSC to merge with Public Education Foundation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation and Public Education Foundation are merging.

The merge will happen January 1 of next year, and members of each organization stated that with their combined resources they would better suiting to support students and educators.

Each organizations programs and key initiatives will be combined and continue into next year.

“This decision to come together is not new. It builds on previous partnership opportunities, on shared mission of helping students fulfill their fullest potential, supporting educators and strengthening our schools,” says president of PEF board of directors, Jennifer Brown.

The EVSC Foundation and PEF board of directors have also merged and will serve together so that shared expertise is not lost.

