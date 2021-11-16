Chase ends in crash, police still looking for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county car chase.

It all started when Evansville Police tried to pull over an SUV for a possible theft, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The suspect crashed out just outside of Mount Vernon on Highway 69 at Old Highway 62.

We’re told the driver ran away after the crash.

Authorities have a perimeter set up in the area and K9s are searching.

This is a developing story and we’ll let you know anything new as soon as we get it.

Car chase in Evansville ends just outside of Mt. Vernon. @EvansvillePD tried to stop a silver SUV for a possible theft. Car took off and crashed out on Hwy 69 at Old Hwy 62. Driver left on foot and now have a perimeter set up, with K9’s searching.@14News pic.twitter.com/9P8tnU96Gi — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) November 16, 2021

