Chase ends in crash, police still looking for suspect

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county car chase.

It all started when Evansville Police tried to pull over an SUV for a possible theft, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The suspect crashed out just outside of Mount Vernon on Highway 69 at Old Highway 62.

We’re told the driver ran away after the crash.

Authorities have a perimeter set up in the area and K9s are searching.

This is a developing story and we’ll let you know anything new as soon as we get it.

EPD: Person of interest in custody following Vann Park Boulevard murder investigation
Affidavit shows new details in the murder of a Mt. Vernon couple
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Church vandalism near Lynnville
Bicycle rider hit by car in Evansville
Traffic Alert: Crews called to multi-car crash in Evansville
