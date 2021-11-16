Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mild southerly winds will usher in warmer temps through Wednesday before a cold front brings rain. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 60s. Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-50s to upper 50s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy as high temps stretch to 70-degrees. Wednesday night, cloudy with periods of showers. Project rainfall 1/2 to 1-inch.

Thursday, cloudy with scattered showers through the morning commute. Becoming sunny and sharply colder during the afternoon as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s.

