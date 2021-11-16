Biden signs infrastructure bill, local leaders await the next steps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday afternoon.

“Here in Washington, we’ve heard countless speeches and promises, white papers from experts, but today we’re finally getting this done,” Biden said. “So my message to the American people is this: America’s moving again, and your life is going to change for the better.”

The bill will send $550 billion in new money into transportation, broadband and utilities.

“This law is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America,” Biden said.

Despite this, local officials have many questions.

“I think we’re all eager to see what this means for local municipalities,” said Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider. “There are still a whole lot of questions that need to be answered. Not just for cities and counties, but states.”

Funding will happen for the next five years.

Officials say that Indiana will receive approximately $155 to $160 million for roads and bridges this year. Meanwhile, lawmakers say Kentucky will get about $130 million.

Schneider says the federal government is adding money to competitive federal grant programs, meaning municipalities could have to apply for money.

“There will be a slam of project applications to those grant programs,” said Schneider.

Schneider says one project he hopes receives money is the Interstate-69 Ohio River Crossing.

“We are going to partially fund the bridge through tolling,” said Schneider. “And every extra dollar that gets added to the project by the state and the federal government is one less dollar of tolling we have to assess the people who use it, and that’s a good thing.”

