Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – An armored truck security guard is dead after an attempted robbery in Chicago.

Police said 47-year-old Lashonda Renee Hearts and her partner were moving an ATM machine Monday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood when several armed men approached them demanding cash.

Hearts was shot six times and her partner was shot twice.

Both guards were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Hearts later died.

The armed suspects were masked and wearing all black clothing.

The FBI said they got away with nothing and left in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large.

