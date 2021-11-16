Birthday Club
1 man shot, another hurt in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they found one man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say another man showed up to the hospital a short time later with a head injury. Officers say it happened during the altercation.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

