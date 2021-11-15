Wesleyan Women’s Basketball Shocks #2 Drury, with 1-point, Upset Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Down by 19 in the second quarter, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers battled back to get a program defining 76-75 victory over the 2nd ranked Drury Panthers. With six seconds left in the game, junior Jordyn Barga sunk a free throw for the victory.

This is Wesleyan’s first victory over Drury, as they were previously 0-8 all time against their foes from the GLVC.

The teams opened the game trading buckets as Drury would take a 20-19 lead heading into the second quarter.

Drury opened up the second period in dominating fashion, going on a 20-2 run to take a 40-21 lead with 3:35 left in the half. Capped off by a three pointer at the buzzer by Emma Leis and fueled by five straight points from Emma Johnson, Kentucky Wesleyan went on a 10-1 run to end the quarter and go into the break trailing 41-31.

Tahlia Walton and Cali Nolot went off in the third quarter, scoring 18 of the team’s 24 points. KWC outscored Drury 24-16 in the frame and went into the final frame down by just two.

Drury attempted to pull away early in the fourth, but strong buckets by Emma Johnson, Jordyn Barga, and Tahlia Walton prevented a Drury run. After an and-1 bucket by Walton, Shiya Hoosier hit two key free throws to give the Panthers a 75-73 lead with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Both teams struggled in the final minute, with each team committing a turnover in those final 60 seconds. After Drury tied things up with a bucket with 15 seconds remaining, Barga was fouled on an entry pass in the post. She stepped up to the line and, after missing her first free throw, calmly knocked in the second one to give KWC the lead. Good defense by KWC on the final possession sealed the win for the good guys.

Tahlia Walton shot 10-14 from the field and scored 23 points, while Cali Nolot was 9-18 with 22 points. To go along with her 22 points, Nolot hauled in a career high nine rebounds in the contest. Jordyn Barga tallied eight rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Leah Richardson dished out seven assists in the win.

As a team, Kentucky Wesleyan shot 30-57 (52.6%) from the field, 3-11 (27.3%) from three and 13-21 (61.9%) from the line. Drury shot 26-52 (50%) from the field, 8-23 (34.8%) from behind the arc, and 15-20 (75%) from the line. Points in the paint was a key factor in Wesleyan’s victory, as they led 48-28 in that category.

Kentucky Wesleyan will be open up their home portion of the season next week when they take on Illinois-Springfield on Tuesday the 16th. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.