USI Women’s Soccer Falls in GLVC Tournament Championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer lost a tough battle to host Drury University, 2-0, in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Championship match Sunday afternoon. The fifth-seeded Screaming Eagles conclude their season with a 12-6-2 (8-6-1 GLVC) record, while Drury improves to 15-4-1 (11-3-1 GLVC) and earns the conference’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA II Tournament. 

Drury got on the board in the first half with a goal at the 25:34 mark. The Panthers went into halftime with the 1-0 lead and extended that advantage in the second half, scoring at the 70:59 mark. The Panthers strongly defended their lead to seal the conference title. 

Senior forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) led the way for the Screaming Eagles with four shots and had the teams only shots-on-goal with two. 

Overall in the match, USI held an 11-8 edge in total shots, but trailed in shots-on-goal, 4-2. 

The Screaming Eagles now wait for a possible at-large bid into the NCAA Division II Tournament. The selection show is Monday at 5 p.m. (CST) on ncaa.com.

