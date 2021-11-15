Tremendous Run for Aces Soccer, ends in MVC Tournament Final

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Closing-out an incredible late season run, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team fell to No. 1 Missouri State, 3-0, in the MVC Tournament championship match on Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Mo.

Capturing four wins or advancements in the tournament in their final five matches prior to Sunday’s championship, Evansville accomplished its best finish to a season in terms of record since 2017. Advancing to the championship match for the first time since 2009, Evansville reached the final for just the fourth time in program history.

In the final, Evansville was led offensively by junior Ethan Garvey and freshman Jose Vivas, who each recorded two shots, both putting one on-frame. In goal, redshirt junior Jacob Madden made five saves on the afternoon, bringing his total on the season to 81, the most by an Ace since Eric Teppen tallied 89 saves in 2013.

An even start for both teams saw the Aces and Bears both try to find the cracks in their opponents’ backline. After a strong effort from both defenses for the opening 28 minutes, Missouri State found a seam and the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute on a goal by Javier Martin Gil. 10 minutes later, the Bears scored a second, this time off the foot of Jon Koka. Evansville nearly pulled one back as the opening half waned as Nkosi Graham had an attempted cross deflected by Missouri State.

Seven minutes into the second half, Missouri State scored its third and final goal of the final, as Jesus Barea scored in what would be a 3-0 win for the Bears.

The Aces landed three on the all-MVC Tournament team with Madden, Graham, and Ethan Garvey all capturing all-tournament honors.

Evansville’s season comes to a close with a 4-14-2 overall record and a 3-6-1 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.