Plevy Nets Game-Winner in Thunderbolts’ Overtime Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In front of a crowd of almost 4,000 at Ford Center on Sunday afternoon, Austin Plevy and the Thunderbolts rallied to defeat the Birmingham Bulls in overtime, 2-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 19th at 7:00 pm CT as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Thunderbolts outshot Birmingham 9-3 in the first period, but just couldn’t beat goaltender Austin Lotz in the opening frame. The period would feature plenty of physicality as well as a fight, as Hayden Hulton squared off with David Nippard, Hulton the clear victor in the scrap. Following a successful penalty kill to start the 2nd period, Birmingham took a 1-0 lead off a long-range shot from Kyle Gonzalez at 2:05. Evansville picked up a power play a few minutes later, and Tanner Butler scored the tying goal only 16 seconds into the man advantage at 5:28, from Plevy and Scott Kirton. After a quieter third period which saw no goals, the game went to overtime, where Plevy scored the game-winning goal at 35 seconds, assisted by Brandon Lubin and Brian Billett.

Plevy led the scoring with his goal and assist, with Butler scoring one goal as well. Brian Billett stopped 21 of 22 shots faced and picked up an assist on Plevy’s winning goal. The Thunderbolts next face Birmingham on Saturday, December 4th at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00 CT.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.