Part of Main St. in Evansville closed ahead of 420 Main implosion

Section of Main Street closed ahead of the 420 Main building implosion this weekend.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re now less than a week away from the implosion of the building at 420 Main Street.

On Monday, a section of Main Street, from Fourth to Fifth, was shut down and shipping containers are being placed around the building.

The 420 Main building is 18 stories and is the tallest building in Evansville. However, it has been vacant for years.

[READ: New plans revealed for Evansville’s 5th and Main Street]

That building is set to come down Sunday at 7 a.m.

[Map released for implosion of 420 Main building]

Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.
Planning map for the 420 Main building implosion in downtown Evansville.(Downtown Evansville Indiana Facebook page)

