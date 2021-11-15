Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway. Court is expected to resume today after attorneys on both sides discussed legal issues with the judge on Friday.

The death toll is climbing in the deadly Astroworld music festival. A nine-year-old on life support has died over the weekend, making him the 10th death related to the incident.

We could learn more today about vandalism in Warrick County.

After weeks of negotiations, President Biden will take a victory lap at the White House today as he signs the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

