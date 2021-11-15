Memorial among Several area Football Teams still on a Quest to State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was an exciting afternoon of high school playoff football, as three of our local teams, advanced to their respective final fours in the state tournaments! Mount Carmel, Gibson Southern, and Memorial, all notched thrilling victories, Saturday.

Memorial won the IHSAA Class 4A regional championship, with a come-from-behind, 17-14 win, over East Central. Nico Brougham was the hero, kicking the last second field goal, to propel the Tigers, to their 11th regional title in program history. It looked bleak though, for nearly 3 quarters, as the Trojans held a 14-0 lead. But eventually, the Tigers got the offense going, scoring two touchdowns to tie it, and then Will Rogers’ huge interception, in the final minute, helped set up the game-winning kick.

“Offensively, got our stuff together in the second half and ya know, Caleb Ellsperman made some plays. Our offensive line really started working together in the second half,” said Memorial football head coach John Hurley. “Will Rogers showed up, up the middle stopping the run, and had a big pick late, and our little kicker gave us a victory. We’ll enjoy it, but we gotta turn the page quick.”

“Everyone just kept going around the locker room, saying, ‘We’re not losing this game, we’re not losing this game’, and that was what we were doing. We just weren’t going to lose,” said Memorial senior John Shea.

So, Memorial will host Mount Vernon Fortville, in the semistate, on Friday night, at 6:00 CST.

In class 3A, Gibson Southern travels to the Indianapolis area, to face Tri-West at 4:00 CST, on Saturday, while in 2A, Mater Dei will take on Indianapolis Scecina, at Beech Grove High School, at 5:30 Friday, for that semistate title.

In Illinois, Mount Carmel plays at Tolono Unity, in the IHSA semifinals, which is just south of Champaign, next Saturday, at 2:00 CST.

Finally, in Kentucky, there are three teams still alive: Daviess County plays at Louisville Saint Xavier at 7:30. Owensboro hosts Bullitt Central at 7, and Owensboro Catholic travels to Lexington Christian at 7:00.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.