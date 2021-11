POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health Stike Team will be returning to Posey County on Wednesday.

Officials will be at the Mt. Vernon Fire Department from noon until 8 p.m.

They’ll be giving shots to all approved ages as well as booster shots.

Health officials will also have both rapid and PCR COVID tests.

