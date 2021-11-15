Historic church building damaged by vandals in Warrick Co.

Birthday Club
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lynnville, Ind. (WFIE) - The vandalism of a nearly 130 year old church building is under investigation near Lynnville.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says Mt. Zion Church, which is on Eby Road, South of Tecumseh Road, was vandalized Friday night.

He says his deputy interviewed several people today who were involved, and most were juveniles.

Pictures from the Warrick County Historical Society show all the windows broken out, and pews thrown out the front door.

Historians say the one room building has no electricity or water and hasn’t been used for regular church services for decades. It’s still used for funerals and weddings.

We hope to follow up on this story. We’ll keep you updated.

