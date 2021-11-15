Henderson Co. Library introduces new Library Dash service

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Library is now offering a new service called Library Dash.

Officials say Library Dash is a service where patrons can pick up to five items and have them delivered to their home.

To participate, you’ll need to stop by the library and fill out an interest form.

Patrons must be present to accept the materials, and deliveries will be made between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

They say they can also deliver right to your work.

