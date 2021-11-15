Birthday Club
Drop-off for Operation Christmas Child officially begins

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Thanksgiving season approaches, there are a few ways to giveback this holiday season.

Drop-off for Operation Christmas Child begins this week.

You can repurpose a shoebox and fill it with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

The shoeboxes can be dropped off now during National Collection Week, November 15 through the 22.

To find a drop-off location near you, visit the Samaritans Purse website.

