Drop-off for Operation Christmas Child officially begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Thanksgiving season approaches, there are a few ways to giveback this holiday season.

Drop-off for Operation Christmas Child begins this week.

You can repurpose a shoebox and fill it with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

The shoeboxes can be dropped off now during National Collection Week, November 15 through the 22.

To find a drop-off location near you, visit the Samaritans Purse website.

