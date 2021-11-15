Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle rider hit by car in Evansville
Bicycle rider hit by car in Evansville
John and Elizabeth Hall
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Mt. Vernon
Single car crash in Owensboro
Crews in Daviess Co. called to roll over crash
Church vandalism near Lynnville
Historic church building damaged by vandals in Warrick Co.
Haubstadt car crash
2 people hospitalized, 3 cars damaged in Gibson Co. crash

Latest News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Tensions flare as Jesse Jackson visits trial of 3 men accused in Arbery slaying
WATCH: Gov. Beshear giving COVID-19 update
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
LIVE: Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill